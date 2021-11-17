But while the share of top U.S. schools that use legacy admissions has declined, 48 percent of schools still consider legacy status during the admissions process. Supporters of the practice say it is key to alumni fundraising, which in turn allows schools to provide scholarships. But research has shown little to no correlation between alumni giving and legacy admissions. A study submitted as part of litigation over affirmative action at Harvard University showed that over six admission cycles, a legacy applicant’s chances of admission was 1 in 3, compared to the overall Harvard acceptance rate of about 1 in 20. Giving a leg up to children by virtue of the circumstances of their births inevitably harms students from less-advantaged backgrounds.