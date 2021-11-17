Then, all bets are off. You will have to show the voters, rural and suburban, who entrusted you with the political power you now hold that you are capable of handling it.
In other words, don’t get cocky and don’t think you have a mandate. Keep the MAGA hats under the seat in the truck — or better yet, unload them on eBay — and stick to a few key things.
One of those: Carry out the governor-elect’s tax program. State coffers are bursting with cash the likes of which even seasoned budget hands have never seen. The state’s various trust funds — for rainy days, water quality and such — will claim their constitutionally mandated share.
But using the rest to splurge on more government is not what you were elected to do. That’s what Democrats (and if we’re honest, plenty of Republicans) do.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin eventually got around to adding tax cuts to his campaign agenda, and the list of proposals included one — repealing the tax on groceries — that should be an easy win.
Virginia is one of 13 states that taxes groceries, and ending the 2.5 percent levy will not break the bank. Repealing this regressive tax isn’t just the right thing to do, but it also puts Republicans on the side of the OG Virginia progressive, Henry Howell, who not only fought to keep the big boys honest but also tried to repeal the grocery tax.
What about the other big election issue: education? Speaker-designate Todd Gilbert (Shenandoah) says education and school choice are the top issues on the agenda. We’ve been here before, with Republicans controlling statewide offices and the General Assembly, and school choice went nowhere.
Will things be different this time? I’m skeptical.
There’s always the hope that Republicans, representing the more rural parts of the state, will finally do what Virginia Democrats callously refused to do during their stint in the majority: commit real money to fixing the state’s aged public school buildings.
Democrats gift-wrapped and hand-delivered this issue to the GOP. Republicans would be massive fools to ignore it.
Speaking of foolish things, one clear item in desperate need of a rebuild is the redistricting commission. It’s failed, badly and publicly, at its job. Because it’s now embedded in the Virginia Constitution, only an amendment can fix it. That will take two sessions with an election in between to put a new amendment before voters, so there’s no time to waste.
And speaking of time, there’s still the issue of whether the Nov. 2 elections were constitutional. A panel of federal judges in Richmond is weighing that question and what sort of remedy to impose, if any. One already exists from the 1980s — one that would allow the Nov. 2 results to stand but also requiring the worthies to run again in November 2022 in newly drawn districts.
Outgoing Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) failed to do his job when asked — in April — whether the census delay would cause a legal problem with the House races.
Voters showed Herring the door. The question for the GOP right now: Are you going to do your job and ask the court for a remedy?
If so, great. You’re embracing the idea of one man, one vote and the rule of law. If not, then political bossism truly is the only bipartisan issue in River City.