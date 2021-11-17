Consider that the disgraced former president is endorsing far-right candidates who have taken absolutist views on abortion. In Georgia, for example, a spokeswoman for Herschel Walker has declared: “Herschel Walker is strongly pro-life. He will always stand for the unborn and he will support constitutional conservatives for federal judges.” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is on record speaking favorably about the Texas law prohibiting abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period. As Rubio said during a recent interview, ”By the time there’s a beating heart, which is around the six week period, it’s hard to argue that that’s not a human life." Meanwhile, J.D. Vance and Josh Mandel, Ohio Republicans vying to be their state’s most extreme Senate candidates, both support abortion bans even in cases of rape or incest.