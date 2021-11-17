Liberal pundits would have you believe that Biden’s biggest failure is that he has not been loud enough in celebrating his accomplishments, or explaining how much he could achieve if Congress approves his domestic agenda. They blame the media for focusing on legislative process, as though this is something new on the part of journalists or lawmakers. Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, amid the slog to produce the Affordable Care Act in 2010: “We have to pass the bill, so that you can find out what is in it — away from the fog of the controversy”? That was an unfortunate turn of phrase on Pelosi’s part, but it turned out she was right. That might be what needs to happen now.