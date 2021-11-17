Second, the CBO’s approach also takes no account of the benefits of either better taxpayer service or improved technology. Even a 2 percent improvement in voluntary compliance would be enough to shrink the tax gap by well over $100 billion over a decade. Said another way, you gain significant revenue from small service improvements. And there is scope for meaningful, immediate change: Today, dozens of taxpayer assistance centers — primarily in rural areas — are unstaffed. Restoring taxpayer assistance to 2010 levels would mean nearly twice as many taxpayers would have access to the IRS to help them accurately file their taxes. With respect to the value of technology, one important data point is the success of the return review program, which automates the review of returns to prevent invalid refunds. Estimates from the GAO suggest this program saves the IRS $4.4 billion annually and costs only $90 million (a return of nearly 50:1).