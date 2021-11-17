On the whole, this is the right answer. Outright war would be a disaster. Even a reprise of the U.S.-Soviet Cold War would be both worse than the status quo and, in practical terms, difficult to visualize, given the deep economic entanglement between the two sides. And, of course, even at the height of the Cold War, Washington and Moscow communicated. Thus there was intangible value in holding the conversation with Mr. Xi, and even some tangible benefits, however modest or indirect. For example, Washington and Beijing are now considering further discussions about opening a bilateral arms-control channel, a potential means of reining in China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, or at least establishing methods for avoiding accidental war. The day after the summit, China agreed to let three major newspapers — The Post, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times — send journalists back to China, in return for a restoration of access to the United States for Chinese state media that the Trump administration had curtailed.