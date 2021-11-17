On the whole, this is the right answer. Outright war would be a disaster. Even a reprise of the U.S.-Soviet Cold War would be both worse than the status quo and, in practical terms, difficult to visualize, given the deep economic entanglement between the two sides. And, of course, even at the height of the Cold War, Washington and Moscow communicated. Thus there was intangible value in holding the conversation with Mr. Xi, and even some tangible benefits, however modest or indirect. For example, Washington and Beijing are now considering further discussions about opening a bilateral arms-control channel, a potential means of reining in China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, or at least establishing methods for avoiding accidental war. The day after the summit, China agreed to let three major newspapers — The Post, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times — send journalists back to China, in return for a restoration of access to the United States for Chinese state media that the Trump administration had curtailed.
And yet all the essential differences between the two countries — two systems, really — remain. Mr. Xi may feel better atmospherics are in his short-term interest as his country prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February, and as he prepares for the final confirmation of another five-year term in November 2022. Otherwise, though, Mr. Xi believes, or at least projects the belief, that he and China are dealing from a position of strength. He warned Mr. Biden to avoid “ideological demarcation, camp division [and] group confrontation,” which are code words for the U.S. policy, begun under the Trump administration and deepened under the current president, of countering China in partnership with Indo-Pacific countries such as Japan, India and Australia.
On that score, Mr. Biden should not take the bait. Whether deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan, fighting Beijing’s mercantilist trade manipulations or standing up for the rights of oppressed people in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, the United States will be most effective acting in concert with other like-minded nations. The president was correct to characterize relations with China as a “competition,” though it is less likely to be simple and straightforward than protracted and risky. To manage it, the United States will, at times, need to hold dialogues with its Chinese rival. To prevail, it will need to keep faith with its allies.