Once it got going, the inflation story was tossed onto a fast-moving conveyor belt that makes it seem like the most important and terrifying thing to have befallen us in pretty much forever, as an avalanche of stories probe it from every angle.
Can we find vivid but misleading individual tales that make inflation look as if it’s not at 6 percent but at 100 percent? Run ’em! How about a hundred articles on why inflation is derailing President Biden’s agenda and sending Democrats into disarray? Heck yeah. How is Britney Spears coping with inflation now that she’s free of her conservatorship? I’m sure we’ll find out.
There are multiple factors combining to encourage inflation panic, none of which have much to do with actual economic reality. First, Republicans — not just elected officials and media figures but ordinary people, too — are highly motivated to say and believe that the economy is an absolute disaster for little reason other than the fact that a Democrat is now in the White House. Inflation is the handiest focus for that belief.
While partisans on both sides have said for decades that the economy is doing better when their side is in charge and worse when the other side is in charge, that effect has essentially been supercharged — for Republicans. According to the University of Michigan’s long-standing survey on consumer sentiment, Republicans now rate the economy as doing worse than during the heart of the Great Recession or the lockdown last summer.
That is bonkers. But journalists take cues on what to cover from both sides, and if Republicans are all talking about nothing but inflation, that pushes the issue to the top of the news agenda.
Second, the product that has increased most in price is gas, which occupies a unique place in the consumer psyche. Nothing has more of an impact on perceptions of inflation, because gas prices fluctuate constantly and can shoot up quickly, and the price is advertised on enormous signs all over the place. If you drive almost anywhere, you can’t avoid them.
But here’s an important piece of context: Even if some inflation is almost inevitable as we climb out of the economic crisis created by the pandemic (other countries are experiencing it as well), in many ways, the economy is doing great.
Which seems strange to say. But this recovery has been nothing short of stunning. After the Great Recession, it took an entire decade for employment levels to return to what they had been in the beginning of 2008. Yet just a year and a half since we put the American economy into a medically induced coma and lost 22 million jobs, 18 million of those jobs have been recovered, and more are being created at a furious pace.
The rounds of stimulus that culminated in the American Rescue Plan earlier this year did contribute to inflation, along with worldwide supply chain issues and the pandemic-driven shift from spending on services to spending on goods. But that stimulus also saved millions of American families from economic cataclysm, allowing them to feed their kids, stay in their homes and weather a crisis that would have been incalculably worse without that support.
Take families in which the parents got stimulus checks, got the enhanced child tax credit, and just got new jobs with higher salaries, but are also paying a few extra dollars for groceries. How are they doing? Pretty darn well.
If you wanted, you could write plenty of stories about how great the economy is: strong job creation, rising wages, retail sales surging, the stock market setting records. But nobody’s writing those stories, because they’d be told, “What are you, crazy? Inflaaaaation!!!”
Another factor keeping those stories from being written: While Donald Trump used to trumpet, and take credit for, every sliver of good economic news, the Biden administration is doing just the opposite. Biden officials are desperate to show they aren’t “out of touch” and they feel people’s pain. So rather than telling people that things are going well, they’re saying, I know times are hard, and we’re going to help you get through it, which only reinforces the idea that we’re in a crisis.
But whenever you hear Republicans blaming inflation on Biden, ask what they think we should do about it. They almost never say (that’s the privilege of being in the opposition), but their real answer is austerity. Cut benefits, raise interest rates and reduce demand by making people miserable. Which would, in fact, reduce inflation.
It would also enable Republicans to blame that much greater level of suffering on Biden, too. “We’re going to continue to have inflation, and then interest rates will go up,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). “This is a gold mine for us.”
So yes, inflation is real. It imposes genuine hardship on people. It’s a problem, and there are some things the administration can do to mitigate it. But how about — for a change — we try to keep things in perspective?