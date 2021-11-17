But the fact that so many others now know, too, is something of a new phenomenon. Cellphone video — of Eric Garner’s death, of Philando Castile’s, of George Floyd’s and many more — made police injustice visible, legible to a broader population than just the Black citizens who have always known. Videos of police officers kneeling on necks and assaulting protesters shattered, at least for some, the idea that the police were merely enforcing the law, or that someone with a badge deserves unquestioning trust.