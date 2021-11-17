But the fact that so many others now know, too, is something of a new phenomenon. Cellphone video — of Eric Garner’s death, of Philando Castile’s, of George Floyd’s and many more — made police injustice visible, legible to a broader population than just the Black citizens who have always known. Videos of police officers kneeling on necks and assaulting protesters shattered, at least for some, the idea that the police were merely enforcing the law, or that someone with a badge deserves unquestioning trust.
Now, that visibility is trickling up, into the judicial system itself. And as cases flowing from our racial reckoning enter the court system, our perspectives on it — and our assumptions about how it works — are being revised, too.
When public interest in courtroom drama exploded during the 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson, some worried that the increase in coverage would induce lawyers and judges to “perform” for the camera. Today, we’re seeing that some judges can barely perform at all. And rather than consuming trials simply as prurient entertainment, audiences seem as invested in the legal questions as they are in the cultural ones.
Such is the situation this week. The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who as a 17-year-old shot two people dead and wounded a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., last year, has been conducted in the public eye. And live streaming video has given that public an up-close look at the ways in which corruption — or at least ineptitude — can flourish from the bench.
Consider the presiding judge, Bruce E. Schroeder. He has instructed prosecutors to term the dead men “rioters” or “looters,” but not “victims”; mangled his jury instructions; and allowed his “God Bless the U.S.A.” ringtone to play loudly in the courtroom. It has been difficult to watch the Rittenhouse trial and feel confident that the judge will shepherd it toward justice.
Schroeder’s antics seem tailor-made to remind the public that the vast majority of state-level judges are elected, not appointed. As one lawyer reminded me, most didn’t attain these roles after a thorough assessment of their judicial expertise. And most don’t spend all their time in office meditating on the fairest adjudication of the law: They’re fundraising, appeasing constituents, attempting not to be seen as “soft on crime.”
In Brunswick, Ga., we’ve had another window into the courtroom, via the murder trial of William Bryan, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery last year.
There, the judge, Timothy Walmsley, seems slightly more ready for prime time. And although he has pushed back at sneeringly racist attempts by the defense to, among other things, ban Black pastors from the courtroom, the system’s inherent bias is still on display.
Thanks to live-streaming, the public was able to watch as Walmsley allowed the defense to create an almost all-White jury, using peremptory strikes. “There appears to be intentional discrimination,” the judge complained — and yet he allowed the trial to proceed.
Intentional racial bias in jury selection is a long-standing and pervasive feature of the U.S. court system, and a correction is long overdue. It’s a good thing that the public interest in and view of this case is opening more eyes to this fact.
That said, there’s an upside and a downside to this kind of exposure. On the one hand, increased visibility is making many Americans less confident in our legal system, not more — undermining faith in yet another beleaguered institution. On the other hand, exposing rot gives us a chance to clean it up.
If there’s anything the preponderance of imagery over the past several years has shown us, it’s that justice may be blind — but the public doesn’t have to be.