Ironically, the Ambler Road project, advanced by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, is being pushed forward in part for green-energy reasons, even as it would act like a gravel dam across a nervous system of tundra and thousands of Alaskan streams and waterways, inviting industrial traffic into the backyards of villagers who often don’t even have running water in their homes. The unwanted road would solely serve extraction industries, allowing mining where it has never been possible before.