Oklahoma’s Supreme Court held, 5 to 1, that for good reasons the 1910 public nuisance statute had never been extended to the manufacturing, marketing and selling of products. The statute properly concerns conduct within the control of the person accused, conduct that harms the common rights (e.g., to unpolluted water) of the general public. Applying the nuisance statute to lawful products “would create unlimited and unprincipled liability for product manufacturers,” who generally do not have control of their products once they are sold. J&J could not control how wholesalers distributed its products, how doctors prescribed them, how pharmacies dispersed them or how patients used them. Furthermore, Oklahoma’s Supreme Court refused to allow the lower court to aggrandize itself by apportioning, like a legislature, the $465 million to particular uses.