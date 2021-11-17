The pessimists believe that President Biden’s agenda, despite favorable polling on the contents of his legislative proposals, is too big and too scary for voters. The pessimists rightly acknowledge Democrats’ weakness in how they confront their opponents (if you cannot demonize people who foment violence and want to ban books, perhaps consider another line of work). And they fear Democrats are failing to offer a concise, coherent explanation of their agenda (raise incomes, cut expenses for ordinary workers).
The result, they say, will be a 2022 wipeout, the return of Donald Trump as the GOP’s presidential nominee and a January 2025 constitutional crisis as Republican lawmakers try to throw out electoral votes in states that vote Democratic. The violent Jan. 6 insurrection would be just a dress rehearsal for a constitutional meltdown after the 2024 election.
This is not entirely irrational. But it assumes Trump would not scare off voters, sending them back into the arms of Democrats. And it assumes a return of the extreme stagflation of the 1970s.
The gloom-and-doom crowd might be lacking in imagination. What if Biden’s economic plan works? What if unemployment drops quickly, supply chains become unclogged, production supply increases and green energy investment creates a sense of optimism? Political anger and angst will not disappear, but economic success could cushion cultural, social and psychological stress for millions of Americans.
As he has begun to do with the infrastructure plan, Biden could then sharpen his message. Instead of endless stories about how much his plans cost, which Democrats are fighting with which Democrats and what Biden did not get in his bills, he can offer a simple message: Democracy can deliver. I delivered for the middle class. And oh, by the way, the other guys want to provoke chaos, criminalize abortion and burn books.
In that scenario, Republican gains in 2022 could be held to a minimum. Democrats might even pick up a seat or two in the Senate, thanks to MAGA candidates espousing crackpottery. And either Biden or a successor can run in 2024 on a “don’t mess with success” platform.
That might assume a degree of political discipline Democrats do not always possess, but it is not out of the realm of possibility, especially given the GOP’s endless cycle of radicalization and complete inability to restrain its most radical voices.
Pessimists ought to exercise some humility given the economic uncertainty. CNN reports, “In research published Sunday, Morgan Stanley said it thinks US inflation will move ‘decisively lower’ next year while remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target." As a result, “Morgan Stanley predicts that the US economy will expand by 4.6% next year after growing 5.5% in 2021.”
However, CNN also reports, “Goldman Sachs strategists have a slightly different take. They’ve already said that higher consumer prices — which are increasing at their fastest pace in 30 years — will force the Fed to act sooner.” Given the utter lack of clarity about the economy, political prognosticators might want to put away their crystal balls.
Democrats need not be passive as the economy sorts itself out. At this point, they might not be able to affect the trajectory of inflation, but they can increase their chances of a sunnier outcome with a few basic steps.
First, get Build Back Better passed quickly as an anti-inflation, pro-worker, tax-the-tax-cheats bill. (And until Democrats do, talk only about the popular infrastructure bill.)
Second, use every carrot and stick available to induce the Saudis to increase oil supply. Rising fuel prices are a visible, constant reminder of inflation.
Third, push forward a bare-bones voting protection bill focused on thwarting election subversion (e.g., require paper ballots, set federal audit standards, protect nonpartisan election officials from removal by partisan legislatures, pass stiff penalties for election interference and soliciting officials to render inaccurate certifications, close loopholes on the Electoral Count Act to preempt another scheme to steal the presidential race).
Fourth, pound away daily at GOP excesses, including the refusal to censure dangerous purveyors of violent imagery such as Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.); the right-wing school boards that want to eliminate teaching about the Ku Klux Klan and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; and the schemes to set bounties on abortion providers.
Fifth, present a patriotic, unifying and values-based message: America leads the world’s economic recovery. And America is great because it is a decent country and an inclusive democracy.
Few pundits predicted the triumph of Trump. Few thought Biden could run a disciplined campaign. And few thought he would be as effective as he has been in passing major legislation. In other words, the only predictable element in American politics is the inaccuracy of conventional wisdom.