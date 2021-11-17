A.C. Cordoza is perhaps the most interesting new Republican. Cordoza, who is Black, was a Democrat who backed President Barack Obama’s campaign only to find his “core values” aligned more with Republicans. As vice chair of the Republican Party in Hampton, Va., Cordoza ran on a typical GOP platform, but with a twist: He does not have a four-year college degree, and he pledged to work to improve options for “career and technical education in our public schools.” He challenged incumbent Democrat Martha Mugler, a longtime fixture in local politics, and defeated her even though she spent more than 12 times as much.