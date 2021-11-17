Far too many people in the United States — 20.3 percent of the population 12 years and older — are unvaccinated, and every effort must still be made to close the gap. Meanwhile, studies continue to demonstrate that when vaccine efficacy wanes, booster shots work. Although some scientists and government regulators earlier expressed reservations about the wisdom of boosters for all adults, the rising case numbers in the United States should banish any doubt when the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention look at the matter this week. Already, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and New York City have endorsed boosters for all adults, and more states might follow. In many locations, boosters are already available for those who ask.