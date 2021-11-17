So far, Texas’s most famous librarian — former first lady Laura Bush, who has a master’s degree in library science from the University of Texas at Austin — has not weighed on the political attack on school libraries in her state. The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries provides millions in grants to school libraries across the country so that they can improve their libraries and add more diversity to their content. This anti-book wave threatens the very ethos of Bush’s foundation. When I reached out Tuesday, a Bush spokesperson said she had no comment, but I am hopeful she will take a stand with her professional peers against censorship and for children’s right to read, even if it means standing against her own political party.