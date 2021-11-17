They were right. Unlike most Reagan Republicans, Trump pledged to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. He blasted trade agreements that had been overwhelmingly passed with Republican support in Congress. He expressed an openness to same-sex relationships that was rare among Republican leaders, and when a controversy arose in North Carolina over a bathroom issue, Trump said that transgender people should “use the bathroom they feel is appropriate.” His boastfulness and bombastic style were in stark contrast to Reagan’s humility and grace.