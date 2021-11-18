Usually, a vice president’s poll numbers don’t matter that much. But with Biden struggling in the polls, Harris is supposed to be the Democrats’ backup plan for 2024. Already, nearly two-thirds of Americans, according to the Suffolk University-USA Today poll, say they don’t want Biden to run for a second term — and they increasingly believe he is not physically or mentally up to the job. A new Politico-Morning Consult poll finds half the country does not believe that Biden is in good health — a massive 29-point shift from October 2020, when voters believed he was healthy by a 19-point margin. And a 48 percent plurality say he is not mentally fit to be president. Last October, voters believed he was mentally fit by a 21-point margin. If this many Americans have lost confidence in the president’s cognitive abilities after just 10 months of watching him in action, imagine what it will be like in three years when he has to stand for reelection?