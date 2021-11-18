Perhaps the most critical, long-run news came from Biden’s covid-19 task force on Wednesday: 80 percent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Plus, 10 percent of younger children got their first dose in the first two weeks of the vaccination push for the 5-to-11 age group. After his experience with the delta variant, Biden certainly will not declare final victory, but along with the potential release of two oral treatments for covid-19 in the near future, Americans might be able to envision the pandemic fading into the background — the most critical factor in an economic recovery. The shift from a deadly pandemic to an endemic virus for which vaccines and treatment are widely available is the best way to return to normal economic activity.