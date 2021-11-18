Now, Democrats in Congress are ratcheting up pressure on the university to explain exactly what happened here. And one thing they want to know is what DeSantis’ involvement may have been.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have sent a new letter to the university demanding a range of documents that will shed light on the situation. That ensures this will become a bigger story, and it’s becoming clear that bigger questions about the future of academic freedom in such situations are at stake here.
In their letter, Democrats demand that the university provide a list of all individuals involved in the creation of the policy that led to the banning of the professors’ testimony. But they also get specific, asking for all related documents involving meetings and communications with the trustees, the university leadership, and … the Executive Office of the Governor.
That would be DeSantis. This effort to cast a wide net seems designed to see whether the governor’s office was directly or indirectly involved in the university’s decision, or if not, what exactly the involvement of his allies on the board might have been.
To catch you up, the university denied approval to three professors who wanted to act as expert witnesses in a lawsuit against voting restrictions that DeSantis signed last spring. The lawsuit claims that the restrictions burden non-White voters, and the professors would testify to that effect.
The university has also refused approval to another professor who wanted to testify in lawsuits against DeSantis’s ban on school mask requirements. Other professors have faced similar restrictions.
The university has argued that it is part of the state, and thus that lawsuits brought against state agencies and officials threaten to harm the university’s own interests — an explanation that makes no sense for numerous reasons.
After the outcry got worse, the university allowed an exemption for the three professors to testify on that voting rights case. But it’s unclear whether the policy is still in place more broadly or whether the other professors have gotten relief, so this is still a big story, and there’s still much to learn about what happened here.
DeSantis’s role has been hard to pin down. His office denies that the governor has been involved, but it also put out a statement that effectively endorsed the university’s policy, which seems like a wink-wink hint that it should keep going and opens the door to more scrutiny of his role.
What’s more, it’s unclear what the role of DeSantis’s allies has been. He appoints nearly half the trustees on the board, and its chair is a DeSantis adviser and big GOP donor.
The push by Democrats may well succeed in shedding light on all of those details. But it’s also worth pointing out that congressional involvement is making the story into something much bigger.
As the Democrats note in their letter, their grounds for investigating the university’s decision is that they are seeking to “understand the extent to which federally funded universities use conflicts-of-interest policies to censor employees who oppose the interests of the political party in power.”
In other words, Democrats are exercising Congress’s role in protecting the First Amendment to examine the broader issue here, which is whether a state university can prevent or impede its employees from publicly challenging policies favored by state politicians.
As one legal expert recently put it: “The university does not exist to protect the governor. It exists to serve the public. It is an independent institution to serve the public good, and nothing could be more to the public good than a professor telling the truth to the public under oath.”
It will obviously be interesting to learn more about the possible role of DeSantis and his allies at the university. But beyond this, with GOP governors everywhere passing voter-suppression and anti-critical race theory laws and facing lawsuits over them, if this policy succeeds in Florida, it could become a template for other states.
That has unsettling implications for academic freedom, and necessitates clarifying these larger issues sooner rather than later.