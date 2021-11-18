This, in turn, puts China’s unprecedented military provocations and buildup across the Taiwan Strait into sharp relief. Xi is 68 years old. He surely expects to live for many more years, but he won’t live forever. If he is seeking to be the man who made China great again, he will not go to his deathbed without at least attempting to reunite Taiwan with the mainland. The island nation is the last of the colonial enclaves or breakaway provinces that the Communist Party did not fully control when it took power in 1949 which remains outside Beijing’s grasp. Bringing it back would be the capstone to his illustrious career — and even better if he could humble the United States in the process.