But this analysis presumes that China’s traditional governing structure and principles remain largely unchanged. It presumes that the Communist Party will act as it has for decades — slowly, steadily and with its predominant concern being the collective whole rather than individual glory. This patient, nonthreatening style was the party’s leitmotif after the death of Mao Zedong. The internal purges, turmoil and famine his personalist rule created caused subsequent Chinese Communists to make alliances to prevent a second Mao coming to power.
Xi’s rise to personal prominence has turned this pattern on its head. He has succeeded in overturning the collective consensus that had prevented any one person from establishing himself as a permanent, dominant leader. He has been declared president for life, setting aside a two-term limit for China’s presidents. His maxims, known as “Xi Jinping Thought,” are now part of the national school curriculum. The Communist Party has even declared him a “historic figure” on par with Mao. This massive departure from post-Mao practice clearly indicates something important is afoot.
Leaders who see themselves as historic figures rarely move slowly. Instead, they try to accomplish as much as they can to build an overwhelming legacy during their lifetime. They overthrow old orders and build new ones, develop national power, and ruthlessly suppress their enemies. They build monuments to themselves and write a history that places them at the center of events. And they often invade other lands, seeking to add those provinces to an ever-expanding empire.
Abraham Lincoln described such individuals in his famous Lyceum Address. Lincoln argued that there would always be those who sought immortal fame, to be numbered among the “tribe of the eagle.” They would disdain the paths blazed by others, as they thirst and burn for distinction. They would stop at nothing to achieve their ruling passion, whether that means “emancipating slaves or enslaving freemen.” The person who wishes to be listed with Alexander, Caesar or Napoleon will not be distracted by mere legalities or risk. Indeed, they thrive on overcoming barriers that others shrink from challenging.
Xi’s dramatic ascent suggests he sees himself as China’s Napoleon, a man from humble origins who will restore his national pride and subdue his nation’s adversaries. He seems not to fear Western opprobrium over the brutal suppression of freedom in Hong Kong or the abominable genocide occurring among the Uyghurs. He is building China’s first substantial ocean-faring navy since the 15th century and is fast adding to China’s nuclear arsenal. He has established China’s first overseas naval base, in faraway Djibouti on the Horn of Africa close to the oil-rich Persian Gulf. Any one of these actions would break from past Chinese practice. Combined, they suggest an expansionist agenda that is exactly what a man whose eyes are on the history books would pursue.
This, in turn, puts China’s unprecedented military provocations and buildup across the Taiwan Strait into sharp relief. Xi is 68 years old. He surely expects to live for many more years, but he won’t live forever. If he is seeking to be the man who made China great again, he will not go to his deathbed without at least attempting to reunite Taiwan with the mainland. The island nation is the last of the colonial enclaves or breakaway provinces that the Communist Party did not fully control when it took power in 1949 that remains outside Beijing’s grasp. Bringing it back would be the capstone to his illustrious career — and even better if he could humble the United States in the process.
American strategic thinking has long underestimated the role the individual thirst for glory plays in international affairs. Leaders who desire fame do not shirk from risk; they thrive on it. Our foreign policy elite should stop thinking they can deter Xi from pursuing his aggressive foreign policy; that policy is in his DNA. They should instead think of how we can win what may be an unthinkable, but inevitable, confrontation.