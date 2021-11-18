There is much, more in the lengthy Senate report about Trump’s ties to Russia. All of it makes a mockery of efforts to claim that there was no collusion between the campaign and the Kremlin. Sorry, Republicans: The Steele dossier might be tarnished, but the evidence of collusion — or, if you prefer, collaboration — remains as damning as ever. There is a very good reason that Mueller documented multiple instances of obstruction of justice by Trump — offenses for which he should still be prosecuted. The former president had plenty to cover up.