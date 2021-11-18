The attack on the U.S. Capitol building and grounds, and all that it involved, was an attack on the rule of law. The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process. . . . After the events of the day, the defendant gave multiple interviews to media in which he espoused his belief that he did nothing wrong. The severity of his actions, and respect for the laws of this country, must be impressed upon him.