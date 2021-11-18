Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana S. Wen will be online at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 18 to answer reader questions on covid-19, boosters and the upcoming holidays. Submit your questions and comments below.

Recent columns by Dr. Wen:

Read Dr. Wen’s July 29, May 18, April 12 and Feb. 18 Q&As.

Follow Dr. Wen on Twitter here.

Are you having trouble loading the Q&A? Certain secured Internet networks and VPNs block the chat. Please contact your Internet provider or your employer’s technical support team.

For other problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.