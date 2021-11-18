Mostly A’s: No, why would we be upset? It is a well-documented tradition for members to incite violence in Congress. Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina beat abolitionist Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts with a cane on the Senate floor in 1856; Rep. Lovell H. Rousseau of Kentucky assaulted Rep. Josiah Grinnell of Iowa in 1866 on the East Front House portico — this is old hat! It’s not lowering the dignity of the institution at all. Why, as recently as Jan. 6, a whole bunch of individuals whom Donald (President Until Proven Otherwise) Trump said he loved and thought were very special came rushing into the Capitol wreaking havoc and making threats. Which it turns out was just a joke, or metaphor, depending on which Republican member you ask. Just like your anime video!
Does it matter that people could not tell you were joking? Absolutely not! At any point whatsoever, you are free to decide that you’ve been joking all along, and if you do so, you aren’t liable for any of your previous remarks.
This isn’t a terrifying exercise of power, where you turn language itself into a tool of intimidation and your words mean what they say only if you say they do, just like votes aren’t legitimate unless they go your way. It’s comedy at its finest, actually! You know what funny is: when someone threatens you and then says “Just kidding!” afterward. Ha, ha, ha-hahaha! You know what a joke is: something indistinguishable from a threat that other people have to take without complaining, or you can accuse them of being humorless killjoys.
Plus, it’s a cartoon! This video of you killing a real-life colleague is exactly the same as when an animated character gets flattened by a steamroller or a stampede of elephants. No, I don’t see any distinction! Sounds like somebody needs to calm down. Sounds like somebody is just looking for reasons to get offended.
Mostly B’s: ABSOLUTELY. How dare you! You are undermining EVERYTHING we are trying to build here (distrust, not overpasses)! On the other hand, there is nothing more anti-Republican and wrong to do than fix broken bridges, which will give people the incorrect impression that government works.
We are a party of principle that does not alter with shifting political winds. Our principle is that if anything good happens during a Democratic administration, that thing is bad, actually, even if we were in favor of it before. We’re consistent, that way.
If a bridge falls on someone’s head and injures them, they will be very upset and feel that government has failed them. And that is good, if it happens before the midterms! If a sinkhole opens up in someone’s district on President Biden’s watch, that is also good. Do not dare try to fix a bridge or make the roads safer or otherwise improve people’s lives just because you are in Congress. Your job in Congress is to be constantly upset that the president is not Republican, and possibly to make jokes. That is why you were elected.
We are slowly filling this House with creepier, worse people who traffic in violent threats and paranoid insinuations. Any suggestion that we can work efficiently in a bipartisan way implies that what we have been saying for years about the other party being illegitimate socialists who want to light the country on fire is in fact overblown. The next thing we know, we will be achieving things the country wants, and they will start to believe in institutions again, and nobody wants that if the people running those institutions aren’t us.
Why, this vicious cycle could lead people to view our colleagues across the aisle as people who deserve to be treated as respectfully as you would treat a colleague anywhere, and then they will not think our jokes are very funny. That would be horrible! No, we can’t believe you’ve done this. We’re very upset, and you deserve punishment. This is no joking matter.