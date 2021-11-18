Mostly A’s: No, why would we be upset? It is a well-documented tradition for members to incite violence in Congress. Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina beat abolitionist Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts with a cane on the Senate floor in 1856; Rep. Lovell H. Rousseau of Kentucky assaulted Rep. Josiah Grinnell of Iowa in 1866 on the East Front House portico — this is old hat! It’s not lowering the dignity of the institution at all. Why, as recently as Jan. 6, a whole bunch of individuals whom Donald (President Until Proven Otherwise) Trump said he loved and thought were very special came rushing into the Capitol wreaking havoc and making threats. Which it turns out was just a joke, or metaphor, depending on which Republican member you ask. Just like your anime video!