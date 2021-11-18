In December, despite Mr. Trump’s refusal to join the global agreement, senators of both parties forced through a national HFC policy empowering the Environmental Protection Agency to phase out these chemicals in line with the treaty’s stipulations. All that is left, then, is for the United States to formally ratify the accord. Doing so would be more than symbolic. It would encourage other countries to keep their end of the bargain. It would also enable U.S. companies to more easily market their HFC alternatives in countries that have formally accepted the treaty.