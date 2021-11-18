There are drawbacks here, too. Say a future Twitter Blue, or a Facebook Plus, did eliminate ads. Would that mean privacy only for those who can afford it? Say social media sites all switched to a subscription model. Would the rich alone be able to benefit from connecting with the rest of the world? Say these new sites focused their attention on narrower audiences with narrower interests. Would society become only more siloed? It’s easy to want anything other than the Internet we have today — and essential to imagine how that Internet could, or should, be different. But this requires recognizing what is good and bad both of what already exists and what could replace it.