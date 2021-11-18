Infrastructure sounds like a bore, but it’s important not simply because of the obvious fact that it makes the economy run. Spending on infrastructure is a sign of a healthy society that is willing to invest in its future. Yale economist Ray Fair wrote a paper in September in which he analyzed the United States’ infrastructure spending from 1929 to 2019. He found that it was around the 1970s that spending as a percentage of GDP started to plunge, never to fully recover. It was also about that time that America began routine deficit spending. To him, both are signs of a society that is more interested in spending on consuming in the present than investing for the future. The federal government spends $4 for every senior citizen compared with $1 for every person 18 and younger. In 2019, the federal government spent $4 on the elderly and disabled for every $1 it spent on children.