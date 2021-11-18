Among the GOP leaders who resisted expanded voting rights was Del. Todd Gilbert (Shenandoah), who has been picked by fellow Republican lawmakers to be the House speaker when Virginia’s legislature reconvenes in January. “I think it’s obvious that Democrats want to loosen the rules that assisted them in the last election and that so greatly contributed to undermining confidence in the election,” Mr. Gilbert, still the minority leader in Virginia’s House, said in a news conference early this year as legislation to broaden voting access moved through the General Assembly.