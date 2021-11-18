The climate provisions, the effort to cut the price of prescription drugs, the expansion of access to health care on multiple fronts, the move toward universal pre-K, the child tax credit, which has already slashed child poverty — are they important? Will they make a difference in people’s lives and our future? If these things are worth doing — and they are — even if the revenue falls a bit short, it will still have been the right choice. That’s what matters in the end.