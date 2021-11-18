There is one prosecutor she can talk about, because the misconduct is public record. In 2010, former San Francisco assistant district attorney Linda Allen won a murder conviction against Jamal Trulove on the basis of a single eyewitness. In her closing argument, Allen praised the witness for coming forward despite explicit threats to her and her family by Trulove and his associates. Allen told the jury the threats both demonstrated Trulove’s consciousness of guilt and attested to the credibility of the witness, who risked her life to come forward.