You may have first heard of Pressley when “the Squad” emerged a few years ago. But the 47-year-old was shaking up politics a decade before that. In 2009, after serving for years on the staffs of then-Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and then-Sen. John F. Kerry (D-Mass.), she won a seat on Boston’s city council, becoming the first Black woman (and woman of color) to do so. In 2018, instead of waiting for an opening, Pressley successfully primaried longtime Democratic congressman Michael Capuano, arguing that the Boston-area district needed a stronger leader and voice on Capitol Hill. She became the first woman of color elected to Congress from Massachusetts.
Pressley’s victories in those races reflected a changing Boston political scene, but her success is also accelerating that change. She inspired and helped cultivate a bloc of women-of-color politicians who are now big players in Boston. The city’s top candidates for mayor this year were four women of color. “Who will Ayanna endorse?” was a subject of great speculation during the race, and Pressley’s backing helped Michelle Wu consolidate progressives and African Americans, leading to her resounding victory this month. In a state known for White male political figures with names such as Kennedy and Kerry, Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are now the most influential Democrats.
Boston and Massachusetts are, of course, very Democratic, so Pressley and her brand of politics aren’t too tough of a sell there. Nationally, it’s much harder — the country is more conservative overall, and so is the Democratic Party.
When Pressley got to Congress in 2019 and aligned with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), the role of “the Squad” and other progressives was largely symbolic. With a GOP-controlled Senate and Republican president, they could propose far-reaching ideas that had no chance of becoming law. Critics and supporters alike viewed them more as avatars of a changing America than people who could really do much.
That changed this year. With Democrats holding both houses of Congress and the presidency, Pressley and the progressives are real players. At the White House for a Juneteenth celebration this year, Pressley implored President Biden to stop any use of the death penalty by the federal government. She has urged the president to use his executive powers to forgive all student debt. In September, she was part of a group of House progressives who blocked the initial attempt to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill over worries that a second package of domestic policy proposals would be abandoned.
During an interview I had with her over Zoom last week, Pressley described her approach as “activist leadership.” She’s writing and voting on legislation, like a political leader; she’s also trying to use public and private pressure to shape and affect the process, like an activist. I think that’s apt — particularly “activist.”
The Democratic Party is dominated by figures to Pressley’s right, such as Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.). So the current role of very progressive members of Congress, such as Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), isn’t really to write legislation that they expect to pass. It’s to present big ideas they know won’t pass and work to build public support for them, hoping that at least some truncated version will ultimately be enacted. That’s the approach activists outside of government take.
And, in some instances, it’s working. For example, as Pressley noted to me, several historically Black colleges have forgiven the debt of alumni over the past year, and the Biden administration is also ramping up some debt-forgiveness programs. The Justice Department has suspended the use of the death penalty.
But a lot of the progressives’ ideas, such as major police reform, are stuck. Pressley argues that’s why Democrats are flagging politically. In the congresswoman’s view, she and other progressives aren’t pushing for a more left-wing Democratic Party so much as one that acts aggressively to improve people’s day-to-day lives. “When people don’t show up, it’s not because of what they don’t know, it’s because they know too much. There are broken hearts and broken promises,” Pressley said.
“I think the ultimate persuasion tool is impact,” she added. “And that is why it does not behoove or benefit society and certainly not the Democratic Party for us to play small. We need to be advancing budgets and policies that go as broad and as deep as the hurt is. … I don’t think that we risk the majority by going big. We risk the majority by playing small.”
Pressley also said that Democrats (and the country overall) has fallen short of the spirit of last year’s protests following George Floyd’s killing. She invoked a comment from CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers, who earlier this month tweeted: “Y’all went from ‘OMG George Floyd’ to ‘you negroes too woke’ in 16 mos.”
“A reckoning is something of epic proportion. And do I think that we’ve met that? We are not there yet,” Pressley said. She added, “This moment of reckoning was unprecedented. And it has resulted in a culture shift, and we are now seeing a power shift. But we will truly see the change that we seek when it has resulted in policy and budget shift. Those are the receipts that matter most.”
Early in Biden’s term, it seemed as though a big shift was already happening, with the president enacting a slew of progressive policies, most notably a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus. Now, more conservative voices in the party are arguing that some voters are fleeing because the Democrats are trying to do too much and have moved too far left.
That renewed intraparty debate is why “the Squad” is so important — but not just the four congresswomen who created it. During our interview, Pressley emphasized, as all four members have, that they don’t view the Squad as just Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib.
“The Squad is big,” Pressley said. “It is anyone doing the work of building a more equitable and just world.” The next year will be a major test of how big that Squad mentality really is within the Democratic Party.