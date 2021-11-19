That changed this year. With Democrats holding both houses of Congress and the presidency, Pressley and the progressives are real players. At the White House for a Juneteenth celebration this year, Pressley implored President Biden to stop any use of the death penalty by the federal government. She has urged the president to use his executive powers to forgive all student debt. In September, she was part of a group of House progressives who blocked the initial attempt to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill over worries that a second package of domestic policy proposals would be abandoned.