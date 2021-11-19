Many Democrats actually believe that if only the infrastructure bill or the Build Back Better cornucopia had passed a month ago, the 2021 elections might have gone differently. That’s a stretch. Virginia and New Jersey — and the New York mayoralty, and the “fund the police” vote in Minneapolis — were about issues that have only tangential legislative implications. They were about culture — about race and education and crime and wokeness. These are areas where only a president can set the national tone, and there is a need for Biden to speak out clearly on them.