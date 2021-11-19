The badgering emails are too relentless, too repetitive, too easy to scroll past and tune out entirely. They treat the voter as an inexhaustible ATM, dropping dollars into a money pit that can never be satisfied. Could all that pleading be contributing to the alienation and frustration with Washington politics? Is it possible that thousands of Virginia Democrats were simply too exhausted by the badgering to show up at the polls? I wouldn’t rule it out.