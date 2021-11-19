Given these compromises, Democrats should have prioritized a few programs and funded them fully. Instead, they kept many programs on their wish list in the bill — including a $390 billion universal pre-kindergarten program, $170 billion in housing aid, a $195 billion paid family and medical leave benefit and others — and funded them only for a short window, hoping that future Congresses would keep them going. Though the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the bill was pretty close to paid-for, the budgetary scorekeepers did not account for the fact that the bill would create programs intended to be permanent without the revenue streams needed to fund them permanently. Future Congresses could locate reliable cash flows to extend the programs, but if history is a guide, they’re more likely to re-up expiring programs with budgetary gimmicks — or simply by ordering up more debt. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reckons that the House bill’s cost would double to $4.9 trillion over 10 years if its many expiring programs were made permanent.