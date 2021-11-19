The House bill would make a generational investment in clean energy, devoting about $550 billion over a decade to cutting greenhouse gas emissions. It would shore up the Affordable Care Act, helping break the linkage between employment and health insurance coverage that prevents people from changing jobs. It would close the Medicaid “coverage gap” that has left many low-income people without access to health care. It would pump up Pell Grants, which make college affordable for needy students. It would extend the expanded child tax credit, which has drastically cut child poverty, and it would make the credit refundable so that families that owe little or no income tax could also receive the support. It would also extend the enhanced earned-income tax credit, an extremely effective anti-poverty tool that tops up wages for low-income workers.
But the bill would not make many of these policies permanent — or anything close to it. It would extend the child tax credit and the earned-income tax credit expansions for only a single year. The Affordable Care Act fixes would run only through 2025. One reason is that Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) demanded that Democrats cut the bill’s price tag roughly in half. Other Democrats insisted on adding a massive payoff to well-off people in states with high income taxes, loosening the cap on the federal tax deduction for state and local income taxes. The benefits would flow overwhelmingly to wealthy people while leaving less money to fund climate and anti-poverty programs sustainably.
Given these compromises, Democrats should have prioritized a few programs and funded them fully. Instead, they kept many programs on their wish list in the bill — including a $390 billion universal pre-kindergarten program, $170 billion in housing aid, a $195 billion paid family and medical leave benefit and others — and funded them only for a short window, hoping that future Congresses would keep them going. Though the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the bill was pretty close to paid-for, the budgetary scorekeepers did not account for the fact that the bill would create programs intended to be permanent without the revenue streams needed to fund them permanently. Future Congresses could locate reliable cash flows to extend the programs, but if history is a guide, they’re more likely to re-up expiring programs with budgetary gimmicks — or simply by ordering up more debt. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reckons that the House bill’s cost would double to $4.9 trillion over 10 years if its many expiring programs were made permanent.
Senate Democrats should roll back the state and local tax giveaway, cut the number of programs the bill aims to fund, and fully fund the ones they keep. Democrats might have only a brief window to address long-neglected problems, such as global warming. They must get this right.