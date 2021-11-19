I also found it coincidental that a Nov. 12 The World article, “Harnessing the sea’s power — to make whisky?,” contained an example of an associated problem — the lack of understanding of technical units, such as associated with electrical power. The article, which concerned using tidal flow to generate electricity, erred by mixing up the units used to discuss the process. The article stated that one of the tidal power system designs “is rated for 2 megawatts, enough to power 2,000 homes a year.” A power generation system can produce (probably a maximum) two megawatts (a watt is a unit of power). Over a year, the system, if used continuously, would produce approximately 17,500 kilowatt-hours of energy. Energy is what one purchases from the power company. For 2,000 houses, this is an energy use of about 8,760 kilowatt-hours per year. But the generator of this energy should last more than one year and should be able to provide this energy use for more than one year. Thus, the original statement contained irrelevant information. In addition, these were averaged numbers; the energy needed by the 2,000 houses might not be available at the times it is needed.