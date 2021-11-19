Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke for many in August 2020 when she tweeted that “A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15.” That tweet is still up, and still widely echoed, even though it is substantially false — the gun didn’t cross state lines, and as the New York Times noted, “There are no overt links on Mr. Rittenhouse’s social media accounts to militias or white supremacist groups who have dispatched armed men to protest events across the country.” Rittenhouse is simply not Timothy McVeigh or Dylann Roof, and it is disturbing to see so many on the left pivot from “defund the police” and “end mass incarceration” to “Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key,” as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tweeted last week.