“I’m proud Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president,” he said, adding later, “What if Abraham Lincoln was not assassinated? Malice towards none. There would be no Jim Crow laws. Mr. Speaker, I’d love to debate Jim Crow one day.” (Does he think Jim Crow is a person? Does he want to argue for or against Mr. Crow? What is his vision here exactly?) “ABRAHAM LINCOLN, IF HE WAS HERE TODAY, he would tell you, and, Mr. Speaker, I believe he would look to your side of the aisle, he would say, ‘Be fearless when it comes to votes. Don’t blame others.’ ” Lincoln is, I guess, a horoscope now?