Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded another amid protests and rioting over police conduct last summer in Kenosha, Wis., has been found not guilty of all charges by a jury that seemed to accept his explanation that he acted in self-defense. The jury deliberated 26 hours over four days, and its verdict in a case that was both complex and polarizing must be respected. That, though, doesn’t mean that Mr. Rittenhouse’s actions should be excused or, as some are sadly wont to do, celebrated. Mr. Rittenhouse is not a hero but a hapless young man who armed himself with a gun he shouldn’t have had, foolishly put himself in a volatile situation where he had no business being, and ended up doing grievous and irreparable harm.