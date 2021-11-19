Don’t underestimate the power Rittenhouse’s tears — or the audible sobbing from his mother in the courtroom — had on the jury of seven women and five men. Also don’t discount the significance of the limestone courthouse’s proximity to the scene of the shootings. The building was at the center of the demonstrations that summer after police shot a knife-wielding Jacob Blake. Prosecutors went out of their way to reassure the jury that it was reasonable for residents to be afraid amid the rioting and looting that followed.