They’re also doing this without assurance that the bill will become law. Its fate in the evenly divided Senate remains up in the air. Moderate Democrats there have serious concerns about many of the House’s measures. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is still publicly in favor of a cool-down period to see if inflation heats up before considering the bill’s passage, and many House priorities, such as paid family leave, are believed to be dead on arrival in the upper house. If Senate Democrats can coalesce and back a bill — and that’s a big if — it will likely be significantly different from the package cobbled together and thrust out the door by the House. House Democrats may not like what comes back.