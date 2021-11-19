What experience really shows is that dictatorships seek to co-opt ostensibly neutral global institutions such as the IOC and exploit their silence or indulgence. Feb. 4, the opening day of the Beijing Games, is fast approaching, which means that time is rapidly running out for the world to decide whether, and how, to prevent the Olympiad from turning into an uncontested showcase for Xi Jinping’s dictatorship. President Biden said Thursday he is considering a “diplomatic boycott,” whereby no U.S. officials would attend, a step that would be most effective if taken in concert with other democracies. Meanwhile, we must hope that the WTA’s firm stand on China’s treatment of Peng Shuai will help regain the freedom she has seemingly lost. We already know that it has set a standard for all who would exercise leadership.