The Times reported on themes important to North Country readers — the daily grind of dairy farming, the economic fallout from paper mill closings and getting through the winters. It helped us chart our days and fostered an understanding of who and where we were. It served as a reservoir of shared experiences that promoted mutual understanding. In its coverage of school board and community meetings, the paper showed us how democracy worked to address problems of everyday life. Readers of the Times would not be surprised to learn that voting rates are much higher in jurisdictions served by local papers; that readers report much higher trust in local newspapers than in other media sources or that newspaper closures have been linked to a decline in civic engagement, increases in government waste and increased political polarization.
Like virtually every local newspaper today, however, the Times is struggling. Facing declining readership and plummeting advertising revenue, it recently ended Monday editions, cut newsroom staff, shuttered its affiliated weeklies and placed its hopes in a new digital edition. Although its long-term sustainability remains uncertain, the Times survives when many of its peers have closed their doors. In the past decade alone, nearly 2,000 local newspapers have gone out of business. Advertisers have defected en masse to Google and Yahoo or to digital penny-savers such as Craigslist and NextDoor. Readers have abandoned fact-based news and migrated to social media sites, trading truth, inquiry and complexity for instant affirmation, likes and lies.
Local news in Arlington is similarly at risk. It is true that a world-renowned paper, The Post, lies just across the Potomac. Although its Metro section covers regional news, The Post invests most heavily in deeply sourced national and international stories that appeal to a worldwide audience and advertisers. Arlington is also home to the Washington Business Journal, the area’s successful news source for business, banking and property development. Financial news has proved to be that rare example of valuable and time-sensitive information both local readers and targeted advertisers are willing to pay for.
Other local news outlets fare less well. Washington City Paper has barely survived a series of financial reversals and is hanging on, thus far, with a new subscriber membership program. DCist, a highly regarded online source of local news, was forced to suspend operations because of financial shortfalls but then was saved, at least temporarily, through its absorption into WAMU, a local NPR affiliate. Another highly anticipated local digital outlet, TBD, reported disappointing revenue and closed after a mere six months. In September, Axios D.C. debuted its digital newsletter, captioned “presented by Amazon.” However, its many “Messages from Amazon” (corporate press releases) may cause readers to question its editorial independence.
The Falls Church News-Press, a community paper since 1991, has been hit hard by declining advertising revenue and recently appealed for financial help from readers. One of the United States’ oldest newspapers, the Alexandria Gazette Packet, was forced to start a GoFundMe page to help it weather the coronavirus crisis. The Connection newspapers, including the Arlington Connection, recently warned that it is “facing an existential crisis from the combination of the nationwide downturn in newspaper advertising” compounded by the economic crisis of the coronavirus and may not survive. The Sun-Gazette/Inside NOVA, offering what its managing editor trumpets as a “strong editorial voice” (defiantly right-leaning in blue Northern Virginia), continues to publish, although with a much slimmer edition and now without free local delivery.
ArlingtonNow, launched in 2010, seems to have found a niche and a business model that, so far, has worked. With a mix of news aggregation (Morning Notes), copious sponsored posts (advertisements), guest editorials, county news releases and police blotter entries, as well as some award-winning firsthand reporting, ArlingtonNow has developed a following locally. Even so, it, too, has cautioned that advertising revenue has declined and asked readers to help with monthly contributions.
I wish them all well, of course, but what is most important is whether, as a citizenry, we can find a way to pay them well. Currently, fewer than 15 percent of readers pay for local news either through subscriptions, donations or membership programs. In the long run, it really won’t matter whether the news is delivered by bicycle or Amazon drone, provided it’s delivered. But useful local news — news that reflects judgment, balance and careful sourcing and fact-checking and is performed with integrity and passion — is costly. It has to be created by curious, hardworking reporters. It plays a unique and irreplaceable role in safeguarding the public health, building social trust and narrating our lives.
We lose it at our peril.