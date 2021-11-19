That’s a plain-and-simple example of prior restraint — and if it wasn’t okay in the case of the Pentagon Papers, it surely isn’t okay in the case of the Project Veritas Papers. Elizabeth Locke, counsel for Project Veritas, disputed that framing in a statement: “A prior restraint is just that — a restraint before publication. Here, The Times already published Veritas’ attorney-client privileged communications, and the interim order and more permanent relief sought are narrowly tailored to that misconduct. Moreover, even if this were a prior restraint (it is not), there are certain circumstances where the law permits a court to enjoin the publication of materials before it happens — including, for example, by a protective order in litigation between litigants to prevent the use and dissemination of attorney-client protected materials. And this is no greater restraint on speech than the myriad protective orders the Times has been subject to in other litigation proceedings.”