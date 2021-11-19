“I have faced abuse from every direction,” he said in a statement released by his lawyers. “I have feared for my safety and cried out for help to the [Department of Corrections’] director and mayor but nothing was ever done. I’ve been threatened and bullied and received so much harsh treatment. All of this, because I am gay.”
The tale of an inmate in distress?
No. Jones is, in fact, Sgt. Deon Jones, 24-year Department of Corrections veteran employed as a medical liaison at the D.C. jail.
Jones’s account of harassment and intimidation by fellow officers, superiors and incarcerated persons alike for being a gay man is documented in a lawsuit filed this week on his behalf in D.C. Superior Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, with the law firm WilmerHale’s pro bono assistance.
Jones claims violations of D.C. laws and regulations regarding sexual-orientation discrimination, hostile work environments, unlawful retaliation and disability discrimination. But the lawsuit seeks redress not only for him but also for others whom D.C. officials have failed in their duty to protect.
It has been three weeks since the story broke about “systemic failures” at the 45-year-old current jail building in Southeast D.C. And about 10 days have elapsed since Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the U.S. Marshals Service announced, under the Justice Department’s watchful eye, a joint effort to clean up the city’s mess.
Colbert I. King: The D.C. jail is the city’s responsibility. You wouldn’t know it from the city’s response.
That’s usually enough time for city leaders to ride out a controversial storm and wait for the news cycle to produce another D.C. mess that relegates tales like the jail to the back pages.
District politicians can’t get off so easily this time.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a national leader of the far-right Proud Boys who is serving a five-month term at the D.C. jail, is seeking release to home confinement, citing inhumane conditions. He’s not likely to get it, given the judge’s question: “What makes Mr. Tarrio different from all the other prisoners?” If he were allowed to finish his sentence at home, the judge asked, “why isn’t everybody else?”
A judge’s reluctance, however, doesn’t stop Tarrio, Jones and others similarly situated from publicly voicing what it’s like to be in this city’s hands when no one is looking.
Ignored requests for medical treatment. Unsanitary conditions. Getting roughed up by guards.
Regarding the Jones lawsuit, the D.C. Department of Corrections said it “cannot comment specifically on this pending litigation and personnel matter," but that the department "is committed in policy, principle, and practice to maintaining an environment which prohibits discriminatory behavior.” Let’s see what a judge and jury have to say.
I didn’t come upon jail horror stories yesterday.
In the summer of 1973, I learned firsthand that the distinction between the guard and the guarded at the D.C. jail was not what officials would have you believe.
Robert Martin, 27 years old and a Quaker pacifist, was charged with illegal entry for a prayer protest at the White House against the U.S. bombing of Cambodia. Instead of pleading no contest and posting bond as other demonstrators did, Martin chose to go to the jail. He wanted to learn what conditions were like inside.
Lord, did he find out.
Shortly after his release from 11 days of confinement, we met in my office at the U.S. Senate Committee on the District of Columbia. Though he was calm and composed, his eyes had the haunted look of someone who had been to hell and back.
While in the D.C. jail, Martin said, he was raped more than 50 times.
Robert Harris, the committee’s staff director, and I, as minority staff director, visited the jail and the city’s then-prison facility in Lorton, Va. The story we gathered was that corrections staff had tried to bring in D.C. police but were told the department no longer investigated crimes committed at the jail, except for homicides. Corrections officials said guards didn’t usually venture during nightly recreation periods into the cellblock where Harris said he was attacked — five hours the first night, two the second — because the guards themselves feared attack.
This month, Tarrio’s lawyer, Lucas I. Dansie, citing an instance of mistreatment, said "a correctional officer slammed [Tarrio] against the wall for no apparent reason, telling him that ‘you shouldn’t have done what you did.’ ”
I believed in 1973 that Martin was punished because guards had grown tired of antiwar do-gooders who seemed to drop in and out of jail as the spirit moved them. He was put in the cellblock to be taught a spirit-crushing lesson. I still believe that now.
In previous columns, I expressed my outrage at Henry Tarrio’s crimes, including setting fire to a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Black church in downtown D.C. I admired Robert Martin’s antiwar protest. I empathize with Deon Jones and am outraged by the mistreatment he alleges.
However, reasons for incarceration should have no bearing on the decency and humanity afforded the incarcerated as well as those charged with protecting them.
A moral lesson lost on our ethically obtuse city government.