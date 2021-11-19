Quebec’s ambition to be recognized as a “nation,” in some vague ethno-linguistic identitarian sense, has always pressed uncomfortably against Canada’s pretense of being a diverse, multicultural and — as Trudeau once infamously quipped – “postnational” country. The demographic variables that make Quebec a distinct place are obvious, but explicitly constitutionalizing these distinctions requires looking at the world in a way that is not broadly encouraged in Canadian culture — that is, tying people’s political worth, power and importance to their heritage and background. Accordingly, Ottawa’s argument that Saskatchewan is not a nation will presumably entail a distasteful and illiberal rebuttal that whatever Moe’s unique economic and ideological hang-ups might be, his people are either too diverse or too blandly “Anglo American” to deserve as much autonomy from the federal government as Francophone-dominated Quebec.