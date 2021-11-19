The parents of a high school student in Spotsylvania County appeared before the school board this month to complain about two books available to students from school libraries that they considered objectionable. Schools have become a flashpoint in the country’s cultural and political wars, and so the knee-jerk response from the school board — ordering the removal of “sexually explicit” books from school libraries — was not a surprise. What followed, though, was a heartening example of a community showing more common sense than its elected school board members and unafraid to speak its mind.