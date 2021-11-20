Specifically, the two countries complain that a proposed new federal tax credit for the purchase of electric cars would discriminate unfairly against Mexican and Canadian auto manufacturing, possibly in violation of the new free trade deal. The incentive would be up to $7,500 for all vehicles, regardless of origin, for five years after the bill is enacted, according to the House draft of the Build Back Better bill — but only for made-in-America models during the next five years. Moreover, for the entire 10 years, buyers get an additional $4,500 to purchase cars made in the United States by workers represented by the United Auto Workers. This large thumb on the scale for U.S.-built EVs constitutes an obvious disadvantage for both Canada and Mexico, the latter of which now ranks sixth among all car-producing nations. One model produced there is Ford’s newest electric, the Mustang Mach-E.